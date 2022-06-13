YouTube shares first ever video uploaded 17 years ago; 'changed so many lives' says internet

The clip features YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. The video has been shared several times to show how the platform started

YouTube remains a vital source of entertainment even 17 years after it was launched. Form vlogs to recipe videos, there is something for everyone on the platform. The official Instagram handle of the video-sharing site has shared the first video ever uploaded on YouTube to give viewers a glimpse of how far it has come since then.

The clip features YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. Karim states that the really ‘cool thing’ these jumbos was their long trunks. "All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. Cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that's, that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say," Karim says in the video.

Watch the clip here:

The 19-second video has often been shared on social media to show how YouTube started. This time, the video-sharing platform itself took part in the nostalgia trip and uploaded the video on its Instagram account with the caption, “If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest”. In the caption, the platform also made a reference to YouTube Shorts, which is limited to uploading and sharing videos that are only 60 seconds or less in length.

The post has got over 1.7 lakh views in two days. Several users were left surprised by the post. While some mused about how far YouTube had come since the first video, others were amazed to see the clip, which they said actually marked the start of vlogging. "Damn! I looked it up and it's true," a user commented. Another wrote, “This YouTube changed so many peoples lives”. Some even stated that they had watched this clip earlier.

