Youth who attacked Nitish Kumar found 'mentally disturbed'; no action to be initiated
Earlier in a video that went viral on the internet, the youth was seen approaching Kumar and trying to hit him from behind during a programme in Bakhtiarpur, Patna
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday directed officials not to take any punitive action against the youth who tried to attack him in Patna.
Following the investigation, it has been revealed that the youth is mentally disturbed.
"Nitish Kumar has directed officials to not take any punitive action against him and after understanding the medical problem he is facing, he should be provided with medical treatment," reads the official statement.
According to police, the youth has been identified as Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chootu and a resident of Bakhtiarpur town.
"Initial investigation has revealed the person is mentally disturbed. His relatives have told the authorities that his mental condition is not stable. Earlier he had tried to kill himself. His wife has left him and he lives alone with his children," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, the youth, now identified as Verma, came close to attacking Kumar during an event in Bakhtiarpur in Patna.
The chief minister escaped the attack unharmed, however, the entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera.
Bihar | A youth tried to attack CM Nitish Kumar during a program in Bakhtiarpur. The accused was later detained by the Police.
(Viral video) pic.twitter.com/FoTMR3Xq8o
— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022
News agency Times Now reported that the footage from CCTV cameras showed the man trying to attacking the chief minister from behind when the latter was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a freedom fighter from the state, at the complex of a local hospital.
As per ANI, the police had arrested the youth and interrogated him.
With inputs from agencies
