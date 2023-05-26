'Feed your people first': India's savage dig at Pakistan over Kashmir G20 criticism

India has slammed Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he accused New Delhi of ‘abusing’ G20 Presidency by holding meeting in Kashmir.

In a sharp retort, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said that Pakistan “should make arrangements for food et cetera for its people. It is essential that civic amenities are restored there. India has moved much ahead from concerns like these.”

#Watch | #G20 presidency is a matter of pride for us. The presence of UN representatives here indicates that the world wants India to host such events: J&K LG Manoj Sinha responds to a question from a foreign journalist on #Pak saying #India “abusing” G20 presidency with #Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/BwkHBXwdPY — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 23, 2023

He further said that G20 presidency is a matter of pride for India.

“The presence of UN representatives here (Kashmir) indicates that the world wants India to host such events, he added.

On Monday, Bhutto Zardari had criticised India for “abusing” its G20 presidency by holding a conference in Kashmir.

In an interview to AFP in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on Monday, Bhutto Zardari had said, “I wish I could say I was surprised, but I think that this is a continuation in what is becoming a norm now, of India’s arrogance on the international stage.”

“They’re abusing their presidency of the G20 to push their colonial agenda, but if they think that by holding one event in occupied Kashmir they can silence the voice of the Kashmiri people, then I believe that they are truly mistaken,” he added.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief co-ordinator of New Delhi’s G20 presidency, said Bhutto had no right to make such statements.

“Pakistan has no locus standi when it comes to the G20. They have no locus standi when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, and the meeting that is being held here today has nothing to do with them,” Shringla said.

With inputs from agencies

