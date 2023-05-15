‘You must be joking?’ Sudha Murty’s 10 Downing Street address stuns UK immigration officer

Acclaimed author, philanthropist and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife, Sudha Murthy on her recent visits to the United Kingdom these days faces a dilemma of sorts. Immigration officers at British airports refuse to believe that her address in London is 10 Downing Street— the official residence of the British Prime Minister.

Sudha Murthy happens to be the mother-in-law of Indian-origin PM Rishi Sunak, who took charge as the prime minister of the United Kingdom in September, last year. Her daughter Akshata Murthy is married to Sunak.

It does not help that Sudha Murthy sports a simple appearance and has no airs about her status.

During a recent episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show”, Murthy, all of 72, shared an anecdote about an immigration officer who refused to believe her residential address when she wrote “10 Downing Street” on the form. 10 Downing Street is the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Since Sudha Murthy was visiting her daughter, Akshata, who is married to Rishi Sunak, she obviously put down 10 Downing Street as her address in London. Needless to say, it flummoxed the immigration officer at the airport.

“Once when I had gone to visit my daughter, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought we should write ‘10 Downing Street’. My son also lives there (in UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. So, I finally wrote 10 Downing Street,” Murthy recalled on the popular show.

She narrated that the immigration officer looked at her incredulously and asked, “Are you joking?!” She responded, “Nahi, sachchi bolti hu” (No, I am telling you the truth).

Murthy’s experience is a reminder that appearances can be deceptive. It’s easy to make assumptions about people based on their appearance, but those assumptions can often be proved wrong. Murthy’s simple appearance doesn’t reflect the achievements and accomplishments she has made throughout her life.

She was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India. She has also been honoured with numerous awards for her contribution to literature and social work. She has established several foundations that provide education and healthcare to underprivileged communities in India.

Her story also emphasizes the importance of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women, especially those who do not cater to the traditional mould of what a successful person looks like.

