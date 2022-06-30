'You have caused lot of trouble to our Shiv Sena leader': Rebel Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar receives death threat

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has also filed a complaint stating that she has received a threat letter claiming to kill her and family

Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, who is with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena rebel camp, has received a death threat. The letter was received by the lawmaker's personal assistant who lodged a complaint with police.

Cops said that they have received the complaint and have launched probe into the matter. The anonymous letter was received at Kinikar's office at Ambernath in the Thane district on Wednesday.

The letter alleged that Kinikar has been "troubling" Shivsainiks in Ambernath and hence he will be killed one day, a police official said quoting the letter.

"It's time to shoot you Dr Balaji Kinikar. You have caused a lot of trouble to our Shiv Sena leader. I am writing this letter because before you die you should live in fear," the threat letter to Kinikar stated.

Notably, posters have been put up in Ambernath stating that Kinikar is a "betrayer".

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar too has received a letter threatening to kill her and her family.

Pednekar lodged a complaint with Byculla police station after she received the letter at her Lower Parel address.

The letter contained vulgar language, and warned Pednekar that she and her husband and son would be killed once "a new government" comes to power, the former Mumbai Mayor said.

Pednekar said that the sender identified himself as "Vijendra Mhatre" from Uran. She further said that she had received a similar threat letter sent in the same name in December 2021.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.