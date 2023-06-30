UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over keys of flats, built on slain Atiq Ahmed's land, to 76 beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated the flats for the poor that have been built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj and handed over the keys to as many as 76 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said,”…A unique initiative has been taken forward today, from Prayagraj. Keys to flats, built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, on the land confiscated from the mafia are being handed over to 76 families…This is the same state where prior to 2017, mafia used to encroach upon the land of poor, businessmen and government. But now housing units are being built on the land freed from the mafia…”

“I tell all the officials today, to build such housing units on land freed from the mafia in their respective areas. This will instil confidence in people…,” he added.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the flats before handing them over to the beneficiaries.

The housing complex has a total of 76 flats in two blocks, community hall and a park.

The project was undertaken by the District Urban Development Authority (DUDA). Each flat with an area of 41 square metres costs Rs 3.5 lakh.

On 26 December 2021, the UP Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the housing project on 1731 sq m site in the Lukerganj area of Prayagraj.

A lottery of these 76 flats was then taken out on 9 June to select the beneficiaries. A total of 6,030 had applied for these flats under the housing scheme.

In October 2021, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) prepared a blueprint for the construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on the plot that was freed from Ahmed as part of a crackdown against him and his gang in 2021. A tender had also been issued for the construction of this housing complex.

Expressing their happiness, beneficiaries said that their dream of owning a house has finally come true.

“It feels great. I could never have imagined that I will get my own house. Now nobody will tell me to leave from here…,” said one of the beneficiaries.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government will vacate all such illegal encroachments and build houses for the poor.

“…Our Government will vacate all such illegal encroachments, build houses for the poor and handover to them,” he said.

Gangster-tuned-politician, Atiq Ahmed was an accused in murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and also in the killing of a witness in the case- Umesh Pal- in February this year.

Atiq, alongwith his brother Ashraf Ahmed was shot dead outside a government hospital in Prayagraj by men posing as journalists on 15 April this year.

With inputs from agencies

