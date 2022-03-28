Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet 2.0: CM keeps home, vigilance, personnel; find who got what here

According to the list, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister will look after 34 departments. His deputies -- Keshav Prasad Maurya has been allocated six departments, and Brajesh Pathak has been given medical education among other portfolios

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday allocated portfolios in his 53-member ministry. The chief minister's office on the day also said the Adityanath government is likely to present its first Budget of over Rs 6.5 lakh crore soon.

Portfolio distribution

A total of 34 departments remains with Adityanath, including departments of home, vigilance and personnel.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been allocated six departments — rural development, rural engineering, food processing, entertainment tax, public enterprise and national integration.

The public works department, which Maurya headed in the previous ministry, has been given to Jitin Prasada this time.

In addition to the chief minister, a total 52 ministers of different ranks were administered oath on 25 March in Lucknow. All of them were distributed responsibilities on Monday.

According to the list of portfolios released, another deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will head medical education, medical and health and family welfare departments.

Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna will continue to look after finance and parliamentary affairs departments like in the previous ministry, while Surya Pratap Shahi was given agriculture, agriculture education and research departments.

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been inducted in the Adityanath 2.0 government, got jal shakti and flood control.

Baby Rani Maruya got women welfare and child development departments. IAS-turned-politician Arvind Kumar Sharma, a confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been given urban development, energy among five departments.

Among allies, while Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad got fisheries, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel was given technical education department.

Among Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge, former IPS officer Asim Arun will head social welfare, SC/ST welfare departments.

Among other MoS' (independent charge) Sandip Singh, grandson of BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, will take care of basic Education while Daya Shankar Singh gets Transport.

Danish Azad Ansari, the lone Muslim minister in the MoS rank, has been allocated minorities welfare besides Waqf and Haj departments.

The only Sikh minister of the same MOS rank, Baldev Singh Aulakh, got agriculture and agriculture education.

Yogi govt 2.0 budget

The newly sworn-in government is likely to present its first Budget of over Rs 6.5 lakh crore focusing on fulfilling BJP's poll promises "for the empowerment of the poor, farmers, youth and women", according to the CMO.

Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with the top officials of the excise, finance and revenue department regarding the first Budget to be presented by the new Yogi government. He instructed the top officials to prepare the new Budget keeping in mind all the main points of the manifesto.

According to the statement by the CMO the upcoming budget will be based on good governance, security, and development, with an aim to take the state to newer heights. It will focus on the empowerment of the poor, farmers, labourers, youth, and women.

It will be based on the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' announced before the elections. The Budget is likely to be focused on providing free electricity for irrigation to farmers, two free cylinders in Holi and Diwali under the Ujjwala scheme, free transport travel facility to senior citizen women, free scooty to meritorious girl students under the Rani Laxmibai scheme.

Adityanath on Monday took oath as the member of the legislative Assembly in Lucknow. Notably, he is the first time MLA while he had previously been a member of the legislative Council in the state during his first five-year tenure.

With input from agencies

