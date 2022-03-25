Yogi Adityanath Oath ceremony: BJP supporters offer prayers at temples, perform 'aarti' of bulldozers across UP
Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and 70,000 party workers
Lucknow: Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party held special prayers in temples in Varanasi, Mathura and other parts of the state on Friday in run-up to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected government.
Along with invoking deities, enthusiastic supporters of the saffron party were seen worshipping bulldozer, the new emblem of the Yogi Adityanath government.
Who all are invited to the swearing-in ceremony?
Roads leading to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the event, have been decorated with lights. Cut-outs of Modi, Shah and Adityanath are in place.
Political bigwigs
PM Modi, senior BJP leaders including CMs from other states, and dignitaries from across different fields will attend the swearing-in ceremony at a Lucknow stadium on Friday. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will also attend.
Industrialists, famous personalities
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited. Yoga guru Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are on the list.
Opposition leaders
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, who fought the polls as allies, said they won't attend the event. Invites were sent to the state's opposition leaders, UP BJP general secretary J P S Rathore confirmed to PTI.
Seers
Adityanath has personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, party leaders said. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's state-level functionary Dinesh Shankar said prominent seers, along with members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, have been invited.
With inputs from PTI
