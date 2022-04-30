Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi, gifts him book by Suryakant Bali

India

FP Staff April 30, 2022 15:24:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, HMO India said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Adityanath was in the national capital to attend a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conference.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister presented Shah a copy of 'Bharat Ko Samajhane ki Sharten', a book written by Suryakant Bali in Hindi.

The chief minister visited Delhi for the second time after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Earlier, he met Shah in the second week of April.

Adityanath was then accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

During his last visit to the national capital, the delegation discussed the development and governance initiatives undertaken in the state.

