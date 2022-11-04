Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to initiate a state-wide drive to free enemy properties from encroachment. It will also prepare a report of the updated status of all enemy properties under the supervision of the Home department. The decision was take , the decision during a high-level meeting of the Home department chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the meeting, guidelines were issued to ensure the security of enemy properties located in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

It was also decided that a principal secretary-level officer should be appointed as a nodal officer for protecting, managing, and monitoring enemy properties.

“We need to make a planned effort to make the villages located on the interstate/ international border ‘vibrant’. The potential for tourism development can be shaped by effectively promoting the cultural/ historical heritage of the border villages/ districts. School children, NCC, NSS cadets/ volunteers should be taken to these areas,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He further said that the retired military personnel/ paramilitary personnel living in those areas should be recognised as ‘Border Sepoys’ (Sarhad ke Sipahi), and their necessary cooperation should be taken in maintaining the system there.

“In the border districts, 100 per cent saturation of the central and state government’s public welfare schemes should be ensured,” he added.

What are enemy properties?

Enemy properties are properties that have been left behind by people who have taken citizenship of Pakistan and China.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are around 1,519 properties that are considered enemy properties out of which 936 belonged to Raja of Mahmudabad, whose descendants have moved to Pakistan.

As per reports, there have been encroachment at certain places due to which a report of the updated status of all the enemy properties will now have to be prepared.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the potential for tourism development can be shaped by effectively promoting the cultural/ historical heritage of the border villages/ districts.

“We need to make a planned effort to make the villages located on the interstate/international border ‘vibrant’,” the chief minister said.

The decision of the Uttar Pradesh government comes in the backdrop of searches conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently in many places including Lucknow and Barabanki after alleged irregularity related to enemy properties were reported and the agency registered cases under it’s Anti-Corruption Bureau unit in the state capital.

With inputs from agencies

