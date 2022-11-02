Yogi Adityanath demotes DSP to sub-inspector for taking bribe to botch-up gang-rape case

Lucknow: In a major crackdown against police corruption and indiscipline in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government demoted a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to the position of Sub-Inspector following allegations against him of taking Rs 5 Lakh bribe in a gangrape case in Rampur district, officials informed on Tuesday.

The whip cracked against Vidya Kishore Sharma, who was posted as DSP in Rampur district.

The action came after a video of him accepting a bagful of money went viral on social media.

Consequently, Sharma was suspended and sent back to police training centre in Jalaun district.

The news of Vidya Kishore Sharma was shared by Government of UP via a tweet on Tuesday.

Viral Video

Vidya Kishore Sharma was suspended in December 2021. After the suspension, Sharma was attached to the DGP office.

While he was the DSP in Rampur, Sharma faced serious allegations of demanding bribe in a case of gang rape. His video also went viral on social media. After this, investigation was conducted at the government level.

Rs 5 lakh bribe in gangrape case

In 2021, a woman had alleged that two men, including a sub-inspector Ramveer Yadav and a hospital manager Vinod Yadav, had gang-raped her and the cops did not take action after taking bribe. Problems for Sharma arose after a video of him taking the a bag of money surfaced on social media. It was alleged that the bag contained Rs 5 lakh for Sharma to botch-up the investigation in the case.

However, after the video surfaced, an FIR was registered against the two accused and Sharma was suspended.

After this the investigation was handed over to ASP Moradabad on the orders of the government. In the investigation, allegations of taking bribe against Vidya Kishore Sharma were found to be true.

RTI activist

The case of corruption against Sharma was lodged in the Central Vigilance Commission by RTI activist Danish Khan, resident of Model Colony under Civil Lines Kotwali area. Khan had also complained about his behaviour to UP CM.

Since then, Vidya Kishore Sharma has been in the news. It is said that Sharma committed several similar offences while being Rampur CO for two years. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tweeted in 2021 also about his suspension and that he has taken up the matter in cognisance.

Reinstate after 12 years

Reports say that in such matters it may take 10 to 12 years for demoted officers to become CO again. Sharma will have to wait at least 8 to 10 years to become an inspector.

