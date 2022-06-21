Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi kicks off celebrations from Mysuru, Union ministers to join from 75 locations

Keeping in mind the theme of the 75 years of India's independence, a total of 75 other locations have been selected by the Ministry for AYUSH for union ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, 21 June led the International Yoga Day 2022 celebrations from Karnataka’s Mysuru. Around 15,000 yoga enthusiasts took part in the celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace ground.

At around 5:30 am, PM Modi started the event by delivering a speech followed by a 45-minute long Yoga session in which at least 15 asanas were performed. During the event, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to people on the 8th International Yoga Day.

“Yoga is being practiced in all parts of the world. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world,” PM Modi said.

I extend my greetings to all on this 8th #InternationalYogaDay. Today, Yoga is being practiced in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/A2rg5GJCP7 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Along with PM Modi, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi were also present at the event.

Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Mysuru Palace Ground where he will perform Yoga, along with others, on #InternationalDayOfYoga Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, CM Basavaraj Bommai and others are also present here. pic.twitter.com/cfj84smyB6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

This year’s Yoga Day celebration holds a lot of significance as it marks the 75th year of the country's Independence. The theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity" as it speaks of what people went through due to the pandemic.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people on the International Yoga Day and asked everyone to make Yoga part of their daily life. Taking to Twitter, he shared a few images wherein the President could be seen practicing Yoga along with a few others at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits. pic.twitter.com/ih8qFUEeVs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in Yoga Day event at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took part in Yoga Day event in Bhiwani.

Haryana CM ML Khattar marks #InternationalDayofYoga in Bhiwani pic.twitter.com/OKmRBbBWje — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in Yoga Day demonstration at Delhi's Purana Qila.

Delhi | External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries perform Yoga on the 8th #InternationalYogaDay at Purana Qila pic.twitter.com/R6o6ls7g07 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Below is a list of locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be performing yoga at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Coimbatore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will perform Yoga in the capital city.

Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be at the iconic Red Fort.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will take part in the Yoga celebrations from the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur will visit Hamirpur.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will be performing yoga in Arunachal Pradesh's Dong village.

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey to join the celebrations from the iconic Puri Beach.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be there at the Sun Temple in Konark in Odisha.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be present at the Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be there at the statue of unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is going to be in Hampi.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present at the Gwalior Fort.

Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will visit the Zero Milestone in Nagpur.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be there at the Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer.

Minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be present at the Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Giriraj Singh will be there at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will be present in Jaipur.

Minister of State for external affairs V Muraleedharan will be there at the Padmanabhava Temple in Kerala.

MoS Road and Transport VK Singh will be present at the Kochi Fort among others.

The United Nations declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga on 11 December, 2014. The draft resolution was passed by India and it was supported by 177 other nations. The first International Yoga Day was grandly celebrated on 21 June, 2015.