'Yet to ascertain whether NCP is in govt or Opposition': Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has said that it is not yet certain whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government or is still in the Opposition.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in a sudden move that is expected to change political equations in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was joined by eight other MLAs, some of whom were close allies of Sharad Pawar, in taking oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Narwekar said he has not received a petition mentioning a split in the party.

“I am yet to ascertain whether the NCP is a part of the state government or is still in the Opposition bloc. I will go through the details available before me and take a call on it,” he said.

He added, “I have received only one petition from NCP MLA Jayant Patil seeking disqualification of nine MLAs (Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers along with him). There is no written communication from any other leader of the NCP.”

When asked how many MLAs have expressed their support to Ajit Pawar, Narwekar said, “I do not have any information on it because there is no written communication from his side. The party-wise strength in the Legislative Assembly still remains unchanged.”

The Speaker said his office has received several representations from legislators related to recent developments in the NCP.

“We will look into them, study their legality and then only take a decision,” he said without elaborating on the nature of representations received by his office.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.