There is no denying the fact that Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is a Twitter sensation. Known for his sense of humour, the Minister of Tourism and Higher Education often hoggs headlines because of his on-point tweets. Temjen, who also serves as his state’s tribal affairs minister, has now shared a video of himself performing Nagaland’s folk dance. Needless to say, the video went viral in no time.

In a video posted by him, Along can be seen trying to match steps with the talented dancers dressed in traditional attires. The clip starts with a bunch of dancers who can be seen grooving to folk music forming a half-circle. Then comes Twitter’s favourite minister who can be seen catching up with the dancers and grooving happily. The video finally ends with the dancers performing again.

While sharing the video, Along quoted Paresh Rawal’s iconic dialogue from the 2000 film, Hera Pheri. “Ye Baburao ka nahi Temjen ka style hai. Nagaland mein kuch kuch nahin, bohot kuch hota hai. Aao kabhi Nagaland pe. (This is not Baburao’s but Temjen’s style. Many things happen in Nagaland. Come, visit the place),” he wrote.

Social media users lauded the minister for showcasing Nagaland’s culture. While a user wrote, “Fabulous” another said, “Keep Rocking Bro… Stay Blessed Always.” A user even informed, “I will be paying visit to Nagaland very soon.”

Fabulous — Aanuj sharma (@anuj20sharma) April 26, 2023

Keep Rocking Bro… Stay Blessed Always 🙌 — Sahdev Singh Salaria (@SalariaSahdev) April 26, 2023

I wl be paying visit to Nagaland very soon.. — GurukulDr.SukanyaSubbannaIyer (@sukanyaiyer2) April 26, 2023

Since being shared, the feel-good video has garnered close to 2 lakh views with over 10,000 likes and tons of retweets.

Another user said, “If the toofaani RICE BEER is available then only.”

If the toofaani RICE BEER is available than only — Rahul Debbarma🇮🇳 (@RahulDebbarma95) April 26, 2023

Earlier, Along shared a photo of himself where he gave a glimpse of the traditional rice beer of Nagaland. He used a popular punchline from a soft drink advertisement in his caption that read, “Aaj Kuch Toofani karte hai… The Taste of Rice Beer…”. The minister however concluded saying, “Drinking is injurious to health!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.