Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during his ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ event in the US, asking him ‘ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni political siyasat se hai?’ (What kind of love is this which is not with the country but with own politics?)

The Congress leader had first used the phrase during Bharat Jodo Yatra and later after the Karnataka election results which went in his party’s favour.

“When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include the killing of Sikhs? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include the kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include denouncing the Hindu way of life? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does it mean partnering with those who want to bring India to a standstill?” Irani asked.

“When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that ‘Mohabbat’ compel you to go seek outside intervention against your own democracy. Ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni political siyasat se hai?” she added.

Irani’s attack comes just days after Rahul Gandhi addressed an event ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ in America’s Santa Clara which was organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

During his address, Gandhi targeted the Modi government, saying it was misusing all the agencies. He also said that India was being run by a group of people who are ‘absolutely convinced’ they know everything.

“They could sit down with God and explain things…and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen,” he said.

He said that there is a “group of people who understand everything…they can explain science to scientists, history to historians, warfare to the Army, and at the heart of it is mediocrity. They actually don’t understand anything.”

Earlier on Monday, BJP chief JP Nadda attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying he is not spreading love but has opened a mega shopping mall of hatred.

“You have opened a mega shopping mall of hate,” Nadda said in a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, who is currently touring the US.

Addressing an event, Nadda said that nine years of the Modi government transformed the country and its progress was being recognised by the world today. There is a massive difference between the times before and after 2014 when the Modi dispensation assumed office.

“But whenever India sets new records, the ‘yuvraj’ of Congress cannot digest India’s pride,” he charged, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

“On the one hand, he raises questions on the surgical strike, talks about dividing Hindu-Muslim and on the other hand he says that he is running ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ (shop of love)…You are not running any ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’. You have opened ‘nafrat ka mega shopping mall’,” the BJP president said after launching a book titled ‘Amrit kaal ki aur’ (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi government.

With inputs from agencies

