XAT admit card 2021 released, aptitude test on 3 January; candidates can download hall ticket at xatonline.in

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) admit card 2021 has been released by the Xavier School of Management on Monday (21 December). Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website - xatonline.in.

The XAT 2021 will be conducted on 3 January in online mode by XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). The exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. According to reports, the exam will be held at 185 test centres.

The XAT 2021 admit card will mention the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam centre name and address, exam timings, reporting time. The hall ticket will also mention the guidelines that the students will have to follow at the exam centre in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

It is mandatory for all the candidates to maintain social distancing, cover their nose and mouth with face mask, and carry personal sanitizers to the exam centres. According to Careers 360, candidates appearing for XAT 2021 will have to carry a valid photo identity card along with the admit card for verification.

If a candidate fails to carry his/her admit card, he/she may not be allowed to write the exam.

Steps to download XAT admit card 2021:

Step 1: Open the official website of XAT 2021 - xatonline.in.

Step 2: Tap on the Admit Card link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your XAT ID and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 4: Click on the Login button.

Step 5: Your XAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the webpage.

Step 6: Check details including name, roll number, registration number before saving and taking a print out of your hall ticket.

Click here for the direct link to download XAT admit card 2021: https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2076/68654/login.html

XAT 2021 question paper will have a total of 99 questions. It will have four sections - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge.

Candidates who qualify the aptitude test will get a call for the interview round. The XAT score is being used by over 160 institutes for the admission.