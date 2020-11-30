XAT 2021: Fill application form for exam by today at xatonline.in; test to be conducted on 3 January
The last date for registration for XAT 2021 is 30 November, for which candidates can visit the official website xatonline.in.
XAT 2021 will be conducted on 3 January from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm in the online mode. Xavier School of Management (XLRI) holds XAT on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI).
How to apply for XAT 2021:
Step 1: Type the name of the official website xatonline.in on search bar
Step 2: Click on Register option, which is located on the top right corner of the website
Step 3: Enter the required credentials to register
Step 4: Then, log in using email ID and password
Step 5: Select the preferred exam city and fill the application form
Step 6: Upload required documents in the prescribed format
Step 7: Pay exam fee and submit the application form
Step 8: Take the printout of the form for future reference
The application fee for XAT 2021 is Rs 1750. The exam will take place in 70 cities across the country and the score will be used by more than 160 institutes for the admission. Xavier Aptitude Test is held for admission to Management programmes in XLRIs and various other institutes.
To be eligible for XAT 2021, candidates must have completed bachelor’s degree. Those who are in final year of bachelor’s degree can also apply for XAT 2021. There is no maximum age limit to appear for the exam.
The paper will have 99 questions and three hours will be provided for completing the test. There will be four sections - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge.
Those who get through XAT 2021 will get a call for interview. Candidates who qualify the personality test or interview will receive the call letter for admission.
