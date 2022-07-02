‘Worst incident in history of the state’: Toll in Manipur landslide rises to 24, 38 still missing

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project

Guwahati: The toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 24 on Saturday with 38 people still missing, officials said.

More teams were deployed at the site in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations, they said.

The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF are continuing the search operations at the site, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

"Through Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist," he said.

"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil," said Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

"The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay. The rescue operation will take 2-3 more days," he added.

So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered, he said.

"Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continued," he added.

The bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two IAF aircraft and an Army helicopter, the spokesperson said.

The body of one personnel was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road.

Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations, the spokesperson said.

