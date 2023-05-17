World's highest Shiva shrine, Tungnath, tilting by 6-10 degrees, reveals ASI

The world’s highest Shiva temple, Tungnath, in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, located at an altitude of 12,800 feet, has been discovered to be tilting at an angle of approximately five to six degrees, according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The smaller structures within the temple complex, are also experiencing a tilt of up to 10 degrees. ASI officials are investigating the cause of the tilt and have not ruled out the possibility of land subsidence.

Following the findings, ASI officials have informed the government and requested that the Tungnath temple be granted protected monument status. Consequently, the government is taking necessary steps to declare it a monument of national importance, reported the Times of India.

To address the issue, the ASI will determine the underlying cause of the damage and, if feasible, promptly carry out repairs. Currently, glass scales have been installed on the temple walls to monitor any further movement.

Manoj Kumar Saxena, the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI’s Dehradun circle, stated, “Initially, we will identify the root cause of the damage and assess the potential for immediate repairs. Additionally, a detailed plan of action will be formulated following a comprehensive inspection of the shrine.”

The Tungnath temple, believed to have been constructed by Katyuri rulers in the eighth century, is under the management of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). The committee has been informed about the situation, although their response is pending, as per the TOI report.

With inputs from agencies

