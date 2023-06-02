World's first '3D-printed temple' to come up in Telangana; check details here

A groundbreaking development is underway in Telangana as the world’s first 3D-printed Hindu temple takes shape. Located within the Charvitha Meadows, a gated villa community in Siddipet, the temple is being constructed by Apsuja Infratech, a city-based company, in collaboration with Simpliforge Creations, a renowned 3D-printed construction firm.

Covering an area of 3,800 square feet, the 3D printed temple consists of three distinct sections and is designed to honor different deities. According to Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, the Managing Director of Apsuja Infratech, the temple features three sanctums or garbhas: a ‘modak’ dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a Shivalay representing Lord Shankar, and a lotus-shaped abode for Goddess Parvati, reported PTI.

In March, Simpliforge Creations had together with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad built India’s first prototype bridge in a little under two hours.

“This was also assembled on site at Charvitha Meadows, Siddipet. The concept and design were developed and evaluated by Prof K V L Subramaniam and his research group from the civil engineering department of IIT Hyderabad. After undergoing load testing and evaluation for functional use, it is now being used as pedestrian bridge in the garden around the temple,” said Dhruv Gandhi, CEO of Simpliforge Creations, reported PTI.

Despite being a challenge, the dome-shaped modak, which required the team to get innovative, took the team only about six hours to print it over a span of 10 days, Gandhi said.

“We are hoping that what we learned from the ‘modak’ will let us finish the ‘lotus’ earlier than that,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi added,”But we have already proved with our Ganesha temple that shapes that are almost impossible to attain with conventional techniques can be done easily using 3D technology. Now, lotus will prove again to the world the edge that 3D-printing will offer to the construction industry when it comes to free-form structures.”

With inputs from agencies

