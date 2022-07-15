World Youth Skills Day 2022: Learn about India's skill development programmes

India is home to nearly 1.4 billion people and a large part of it is aged between 15 and 24. It is imperative that the country equips this young population with employable skills to not only continue the economic growth but also accelerate it

In 2014, 15 July was declared as World Youth Skills Day by the United Nations General Assembly, to celebrate the importance of equipping the youth with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

India is home to nearly 1.4 billion people and a large part of it is aged between 15 and 24. It is imperative that the country equips this young population with employable skills to not only continue the economic growth but also accelerate it.

This World Youth Skills Day, let’s take a look at some of the Youth Skill Development programmes that can prove to be beneficial for youth:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) that aims to provide industry-relevant skill training to a large number of Indian youth that can help them secure a better livelihood. The Yojana is implemented through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Those who have prior learning and experience or skills are certified under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). The training and assessment fees are borne by the government.

Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP): The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) launched the Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme on 19 January 2018. The project aims to transform the overall skilling ecosystem of India. It aims to improve short-term skill development planning by employing decentralisation methods to monitori skilling activities, and promoting convergence.

Udaan: The programme provides skill training and aims to enhance the employability of unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme encompasses graduates, post graduates as well as three-year engineering diploma holders. Udaan Scheme provides corporate exposure to youth of the state and and the corporate world also gets access to the rich talent pool of the state.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan: Jan Shikshan Sansthan aims to provide vocational training to illiterates as well as school drop-outs in rural areas by identifying skills that are in demand in that region. Around two-thirds of India’s population consists of rural citizens. The aim here is to uplift this rural population economically by imparting essential skills that can generate employment opportunities for them.

Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP): Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) is a scheme that is for the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and focuses directly on developing skills required for entrepreneurship.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.