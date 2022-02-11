World Unani Day 2022: History, significance and all we need to know about Unani physician Hakim Ajmal Khan

The first World Unani Day was celebrated at CRIUM, Hyderabad in 2017

World Unani Day is celebrated across the world on 11 February every year. The day is marked on the birth anniversary of social reformer and great Unani scholar, Hakim Ajmal Khan.

The day highlights the contribution of Hakim Ajmal Khan in the development of Unani medicine in India and across the world. World Unani Day is a tribute to the legendary scholar and also spreads awareness among people about healthcare delivery through Unani medicines.

Born on 11 February in 1868, Hakim Ajmal Khan was a Unani physician, an educationist and the founder of scientific research in Unani System of Medicine.

He was also one of the founders of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and was appointed the first Chancellor of the University in 1920. He served as a Chancellor till his death in the year 1927.

Hakim Ajmal Khan was a versatile genius and along with being an eminent physician and social reformer, the man was a spiritual healer, a herbalist and a distinguished Unani clinician.

Khan had a career in politics too. He became the founding Member and President of the All-India Muslim League. He also served as the president of Indian Congress. The legendary scholar breathed his last on 29 December, 1927.

As we observe World Unani Day this year, we take a look at the history and significance of this day.

History

Hakim Ajmal Khan contributed tremendously in the development of Unani system of medicine. To recognise his contributions, the Ministry of AYUSH, government of India declared his birthday as World Unani Day.

The First World Unani day was celebrated in 2017 at the Hyderabad’s Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine (CRIUM). In 2018, the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) also began the scheme of AYUSH awards in different categories for Unani system of Medicine.

The year 2018 also marked Hakim Ajmal Khan’s 150th birth anniversary and hence, celebrations were carried out in a grand manner. AYUSH awards for Unani medicine were distributed at a two-day International Conference during the event held at Vigvan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Significance

A science of life, health and medicine, Unani system of medicine aims to help people in living a healthy life. The ancient Unani medical system also has the potential to reverse a person’s declining health. Unani medicine is also safe and cost effective, hence it is extremely crucial to identify the significance of Unani medicine and reap its benefits in a world that is experiencing degradation of health.

Through International Conferences organised on World Unani Day, researchers and experts come together to promote the utilisation of Unani Medicine among the masses and to lead them towards good health.

Theme

Every year, on World Unani Day, the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, ministry of AYUSH organises an International Conference on Unani Medicine. The conference is based on a specific theme. The theme for the International conference of 2022 is ‘Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine for good health and well-being’. The conference will be held on 10 and 11 February in hybrid virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

