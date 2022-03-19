World Sparrow Day 2022: All you need to know about common house sparrows

World Sparrow Day is an initiative that was first started by Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France

Every year, 20 March is celebrated as World Sparrow Day. The day is marked to raise awareness about the importance of house sparrows and to protect them. Common house sparrows were a natural sight but in recent years, due to a rampant increase in the levels of noise pollution, the common house sparrows have disappeared. World Sparrow Day is an initiative that was first started by Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France.

The day is also celebrated to encourage young enthusiasts to come forward and help taking care of the birds and protecting them, especially when the scorching heat affects them.

On the occasion of World Sparrow Day, here are some things that you should know about this day:

World Sparrow Day: Theme

The theme for World Sparrows Day is I Love Sparrows. The theme is inspired by the hope that more and more people will come forward to celebrate the bond that humans have had with sparrows in the past. The theme also helps in highlighting how people from different walks of life are coming together to do more for nature and protect birds and species that are now on the verge of extinction.

World Sparrow Day: Significance

World Sparrow Day is celebrated to protect and conserve the bird which is now on the verge of extinction. The day also aims to bring together people who share their love for sparrows and admire the beauty. House sparrows were a common sight and were easily found in the backyard of our houses. But over the last few years, as we lost touch with nature and biodiversity, it became a difficult task to spot the common house sparrows in the city.

