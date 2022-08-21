World Senior Citizen's Day 2022 quotes, wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: Here are a few wishes, greetings, and messages to share with loved ones

World Senior Citizen's Day is observed on 21 August. It acknowledges the contribution made by elders to society.

The day also raises awareness about issues like elder abuse and age deterioration that affect elderly people a lot. On this day, every problem concerning senior citizens is discussed and shared. Even solutions relating to them are offered.

This special day was founded by Ronald Reagan, former President of the United States of America in the year 1988.

On World Senior Citizen's Day this year, try to initiate a conversation (if you haven’t) with the elderly people in your life. Also, do not forget to thank your elderly parents and grandparents for all the sacrifices they've made for you so far.

Here are a few wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your loved ones this Word Senior Citizen's Day:

World Senior Citizen’s Day wishes:

-Happy Senior Citizens Day to those elders in the family who make our life a lot wiser for us. We are proud and happy to have you in our life!

-Thank you for making our childhood the best when it comes to storytelling. Happy Senior Citizens Day 2022.

-Age is not just a number but wisdom if one has lived life properly. Happy Senior Citizens Day to you!

-Live your life without any worries and forget your age. Happy Senior Citizens Day to you!

-Of all the childhood times, the best ones are spent at my grandparents’ house. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

World Senior Citizen’s Day Quotes:

- The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young. – Oscar Wilde, Irish poet.

- The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind. – William Wordsworth, English poet.

-After a lifetime of working, raising families, and contributing to the success of this nation in countless other ways, senior citizens deserve to retire with dignity. - Charlie Gonzalez, Former United States Representative.

