World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022: Know date, history and significance

The day was instituted by Ronald Reagan, former President of the United States, after he signed a Proclamation on 19 August 1988

World Senior Citizen's Day is annually celebrated on 21 August. The day aims to raise awareness about the issues that impact aged people. It’s a day to appreciate the senior citizens for their accomplishments, dedication, and the duties they perform throughout their lives. We must also try to acquire knowledge from their life experiences and recognise their contribution in building the world we live in. The day reminds the younger generation and the governments to be committed to work for the welfare of the elderly people.

The day also focuses on issues like elder abuse and old-age related health issues that impact the elderly people.

History

The day was instituted by Ronald Reagan, former President of the United States, after he signed a Proclamation on 19 August 1988. On 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 21 August as World Senior Citizen’s Day.

In his Presidential Proclamation, Regan said that senior citizens have achieved a lot in their lives and common people should have gratitude for them.

Significance

The World Senior Citizen’s Day is a great occasion to remind ourselves and the governments the contributions of the senior citizens. We also need to make sure that elderly person do not face any abuse and get the maximum benefit of all the welfare schemes launched by the government for them. The day draws attention towards all the social and economic issues that impact the aged people around us. It's a day to remember and celebrate their life journey and thank them for their contribution to society.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.