In a bid to create awareness and educate people on the conservation of rhinoceroses, 22 September is celebrated as World Rhino Day. World Rhino Day celebrates all five species of this magnificent mammal namely the Sumatran, Black, Greater One-horned, Javan, and White rhino species.

Offering NGOs, zoos, and the general public a chance to honour rhinos, World Rhino Day also aims at informing people about the importance of protecting these critically endangered animals. Therefore on the occasion of World Rhino Day, an IFS officer took to his official Twitter account to drop an adorable video of a baby rhino having a playful time with its mother.

Taking to the caption of the video, IFS officer Susanta Nanda revealed that of the five surviving species of rhinos in the world today, the nation is home to the one-horned rhino. While sharing the video, the IFS officer wrote in the caption, “There are 5 surviving species of rhinos in the world today. Greater One Horned Rhino is found exclusively in the Indian subcontinent. Every year 22 September is celebrated as World Rhino Day to spread awareness for conserving the Rhinos. Enjoy a clip of playful rhino calf.” In the video, the rhino calf can be seen having the happiest moment of its life as it runs around in the wilderness.

There are 5 surviving species of rhinos in the world today.

GreaterOneHornedRhino is found exclusively in the Indian subcontinent. Every year 22 Sept. is celebrated as #WorldRhinoDay’ to spread awareness for conserving the Rhinos.

Enjoy a clip of playful rhino calf.



Now, the video is making the rounds on the internet with several users acknowledging the objective behind the important day. On the occasion, many people quoted the tweet and informed social media users about rhinos being critically endangered. One user wrote, “More power to all the officials and people involved in the efforts to bring down poaching and helping the rhinoceros thrive. Let’s remember to do more and conserve the habitat of this magnificent animal.”

More power to all the officials and people involved in the efforts to bring down poaching and helping the rhinoceros thrive. Let's remember to do more and conserve the habitat of this magnificent animal.



Another commented, “The five rhino species — The greater one-horned rhino, Sumatran rhino, Javan rhino, black rhino, and white rhino. The greater one-horned rhino is also called the Indian rhino. It is Vulnerable with only 3700 left. Let’s spread awareness on World Rhino Day for conservation.”

The five rhino species — The greater one-horned rhino, Sumatran rhino, Javan rhino, black rhino and white rhino. The greater one-horned rhino is also called the Indian rhino. It is Vulnerable with only 3700 left. Let's spread awareness on #WorldRhinoDay for conservation.



So far the video has been played around 6,000 times and has garnered about 1,000 likes.

