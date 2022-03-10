World Kidney Day: Simple exercises kidney patients should put in their healthy routine

One of the popular myth for patients with kidney conditions is about ‘no exercises’ but however a regular non-exhaustive exercise for a short period like 15 to 20 minutes is advisable.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is affecting the quality of health of about 700 million people in the world at present. It is estimated that more than 75 lakh patients live with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in India. On average, about 2 lakh new patients develop end-stage kidney failure every year in the country. There are various studies that suggest that the optimal amount of physical activity in patients with kidney disease boosts health quality. One of the popular myth for patients with kidney conditions is about ‘no exercises’ but however a regular non-exhaustive exercise for a short period like 15 to 20 minutes is advisable. A healthy balanced diet with exercise keeps weight under check and balances all the blood parameters thereby increasing longevity.

Here are 4 basic and simple exercises kidney patients should put in their healthy routine:

• Walking – It is the most basic form of exercise that we hear from health professionals. It can be done anywhere and at any time. For people who do not exercise at all, a five minute calm and slow walk is good for the start and the duration can be increased later if there are the body and look for any signs of stress or discomfort.

• Yoga and flexibility exercises- Asanas or Yoga positions help the body to flex. Meditation and breathing exercises have proven effective to get rid of stress and anxiety developed due to the diseased condition. Some of the exercises are - sit-ups, squats, calf raises, dips, pull-ups, etc. can easily be performed by individuals who are dialysis.’

• Freestyle dance- Many doctors believe dancing is one of the effective forms of exercise. Patients with kidney diseases can surf online for some light moves and groove to the music.

• Swimming- It is an excellent form of exercise for everyone. Since the pressure on the joints is low in the water, this is an excellent way to exercise the body without exposing the joints to additional stress that is possible while walking.

Healthy recipes

Rava Idli

Portion size – 6; Serving size – 2

Ingredients:

● 1 cup sooji/rava

● 1 tsp chana dal

● Few broken cashew nut pieces (optional)

● 1 tsp mustard seeds

● 2 tsp oil

● 1 cup Sour Curd

● Few curry leaves

● ½ inch grated ginger

● Baking Soda

● Salt-1/4 tsp or as per dietician’s advice

● Grated carrot for garnish

Preparation:

1. In a kadai, heat oil and temper with mustard seeds, chana dal, curry leaves, cashewnut and ginger. Add suji and roast for a few minutes.

2. Add salt and mix well.

3. Once the rava cools down, add curd and mix well and set it aside for 30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes, the mixture will soak up all the curd, add water to get idli batter consistency. Add baking soda and mix well.

5. Take an idli stand and place a little grated carrot on the greased mould. Pour the batter and steam for 10-15 minutes

6. Once done, remove the rava idlis and serve hot with ghee and roasted Bengal gram chutney

Nutritive value for one serving

Calories 137 Kcal

Protein 4.1 gm

Sodium 167.6 mg

Potassium 139.2 mg

Phosphorus 75.25 mg

Dahi Ke Kabab

Portions – 8; Serving Size – 2

Ingredients:

● Hung Curd –200gm

● Paneer – 50gm

● Green/Yellow/Red Capsicum – 25 gms chopped finely

● Onion – 1 small chopped finely

● Besan/Roasted Bengal gram flour – 1 tbsp (Roasted)

● Salt-1/4 tsp or as per dietician’s advice

● Pepper powder – 1 tsp

● Bread Crumbs for coating

● Refined oil – 200 ml for deep frying

Preparation:

- Take curd and tie it in a muslin cloth tightly and hang it overnight till all the water drains and you get hung curd

- In a bowl, take grated paneer, hung curd, salt, pepper powder, chopped onions and capsicum. Mix well

- The mixture should be so thick that when you lift it with a spoon , it should not fall.

- Take a spoonful of the mixture and coat it on bread crumbs and keep it aside

- Deep fry in hot oil on high flame till golden brown. Serve hot as a snack

Nutritive value for one serving

Calories 318.46 Kcal

Protein 8.49 gm

Sodium 69.3 mg

Potassium 121.6 mg

Phosphorus 125 mg

Corn Cutlet

Portion size – 10; Serving size – 2

Ingredients:

● 1 cup corn (fresh / frozen)

● 2 medium sized leached potato (boiled & mashed)

● ½ onion (finely chopped)

● ¼ capsicum (finely chopped)

● 1 green chilli (finely chopped)

● ½ tsp ginger paste

● ½ tsp red chilli powder

● ¼ tsp turmeric powder

● ½ tsp garam masala powder

● 1 tbsp besan (roasted)

● ¼ cup bread crumbs

● 1 tbsp corn flour

● ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)

● 1 tbsp lemon juice

● oil for deep frying

● Salt-1/4 tsp or as per dietician’s advice

Preparation:

1. In a small blender take boiled corn or frozen corn blend to coarse paste without adding any water. Keep 2tbsp corn kernels aside.

2. Transfer the paste to a large mixing bowl and add boiled and mashed potato (Leached), additionally add onion, capsicum, chilli and ginger paste, spices and salt.

3. Add ¼ cup bread crumbs, 1 tbsp roasted besan,1 tbsp corn flour, 2 tbsp of boiled corn removed separately and kept and crushed black pepper, also add lemon juice and combine everything well to form a dough.

4. Add in more bread crumbs if there is too much moisture.

5. Make bullet shaped kebabs greasing hands with oil.

6. Deep fry them into hot oil and fry till the kebabs turn golden brown on medium flame and serve hot.

The author is the Chief Dietician, NephroPlus. Views expressed are personal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.