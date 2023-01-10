World Hindi Day 2023: From Geetanjali Shree to Premchand; must-read writers on this occasion
The celebration of World Hindi Day is incomplete without remembering some great Hindi writers who have given us literary masterpieces
World Hindi Day is observed each year to raise awareness about Hindi as an international language. The day marks the first-ever World Hindi Conference that took place on 10 January, 1975 in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The inauguration of this conference was done by then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A total of 30 countries participated in the conference. The former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh had announced that 10 January was to be celebrated as World Hindi Day each year. Besides raising awareness about Hindi, World Hindi Day also puts emphasis on building a passion for this beautiful language.
The celebration of this day is incomplete without remembering some great Hindi writers who have given us literary masterpieces. Here are some of the great writers you should read this World Hindi Day:
Harivansh Rai Bachchan
Harivansh Rai Bachchan is regarded to be one of the best Hindi poets of the 20th century. Many Hindi films have used his writings, especially those starring his son Amitabh Bachchan. Some of the famous poems written by him are Agnipath, Madhushala, Ruke Na Tu, among others. His original surname was Shrivastava, however, he preferred using his pen name “Bachchan”.
Dhanpat Rai Srivastava
Dhanpat Rai Srivastava is better known by his pen name “Premchand”. The legendary Indian writer remains famous for his novels and short stories. A pioneer in Hindi literature, his famous works include Godan, Gaban, Eidgaah, Do Bail, Kafan, Poos Ki Raat, and Hajj-e-akba. He was called as “Upanyas Samrat”.
Geetanjali Shree
Geetanjali Shree gained international recognition last year when her novel Ret Samadhi (translated into English as Tomb of Sand) won the International Booker Prize 2022. Ret Samadhi deals with an octogenarian who finds a new lease on life some months after her husband’s death. Geetanjali Shree has also written other works like Mai, Hamara Shahar Us Baras and Khali Jagah. The prolific writer is presently based in New Delhi.
Mahadevi Varma
Mahadevi Varma, Hindi novelist and poetess, is also remembered as “Modern Meera”. Some of the famous poems written by her are Main Neer Bhari, Ab Yah Chidiya Kahan Rahegi and Fir Vikal Hai Pran Mere. Mahadevi began writing at the age of seven. She is also considered to be one of the four major pillars of Indian Hindi literature.
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was not only a poetess, she was also the first woman satyagrahi. Some of the poems written by her include Veeron Ka Kaisa Ho Basant, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Rakhi Ki Chunauti. Just like Mahadevei Verma, Subhadra Kumari also started writing poems at a very young age. Her first poem was published when she was just nine years old.
