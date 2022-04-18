World Heritage Day: This Twitter thread asks users to guess cities through hints, have you seen it yet?

World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, celebrates historical, cultural and natural sites that are part of humanity’s shared past

On World Heritage Day today, 18 April, an unusual Twitter thread has caught the attention of netizens. Started by Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan, the thread asks people to celebrate their city’s heritage just by giving hints about a monument in their city. The participants in the thread are not allowed to name their city.

“Today is #WorldHeritageDay. Tell me about your city without naming it, wrote Kaswan in the tweet. "Let’s see if we can identify it by the heritage it holds,” he added.

Today is #WorldHeritageDay. Tell me about your city without naming it. Let’s see if we can identify it by the heritage it holds. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 18, 2022

The post soon went viral and several people, including actor Dia Mirza joined in the fun. Mirza wrote “Qutub Shahi Tombs, Golconda Fort, Charminar” while referring to Hyderabad. Check her tweet here:

Here are some other reactions from social media users who dropped hints about the historical sites in their city. Check it out:

I've lived in different places, so hints about all of them: 1) India's first sugar factory was established in 1903 here 2) After attending Mahatma Gandhi's speech in this city on non-cooperation, Munshi Premchand gave up his government job 3) Indira Gandhi's constituency — Vatsal वत्सल وتسل (@VatsalTrivedi18) April 18, 2022

Epicentre of First war of Independence, 1857 in Central India lead by one of the Bravest Queen. Let's see if you can guess... pic.twitter.com/SWHI44VNmU — हर्ष (@harsh_s_01) April 18, 2022

World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, celebrates historical, cultural and natural sites that are part of humanity’s shared past. The day also calls for the preservation of these locations and argues how the loss or degradation of even one of them is a loss for all of humankind.

This year World Heritage Day is being marked with the theme ‘Heritage and Climate’ to raise awareness about sustainable tourism and impact of global warming on sites of historical and cultural importance.

A number of activities are being undertaken by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) to raise awareness about the same.

Presently, India has 40 United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage sites. Some of the famous sites in the country include the Taj Mahal, Ajanta caves, Hampi, Fatehpur Sikri, Qutub Minar complex, Jantar Mantar, Kaziranga National Park and so on.

The recent additions from India to the World Heritage list are Jaipur city and the Harappan archaeological site of Dholavira in Gujarat.

