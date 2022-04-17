World Heritage Day 2022: Some of the most famous World Heritage Sites in India

According to UNESCO, there are 40 World Heritage sites in India, including natural sites like the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, as well as famous monuments like the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri

World Heritage Day is celebrated on 18 April annually. Also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, this day is observed to highlight global cultural heritage and the importance of maintaining it.

India, with its rich civilisation and history has no dearth of historical monuments. According to UNESCO, there are 40 World Heritage sites in the country. This includes natural sites like the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, as well as famous monuments like the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri. On this World Heritage Day, let us take a peek at some of India's most well-known monuments and sites:

Taj Mahal

Mughal emperor Shah Jahan oversaw the construction of this monument in Agra between 1631 and 1648 CE. Built in memory of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal, the monument of love has been recognised as one of the world's seven wonders. It remains one of the best examples of Indo-Islamic architecture in the country.

Red Fort

The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is located in Old Delhi. It gets its name from the enormous red sandstone walls that surround the complex. Every year on 15 August, the Prime Minister hoists the Indian flag at the fort's ramparts in remembrance of Jawaharlal Nehru's speech when India became independent in 1947.

Agra Fort

Aside from the Taj Mahal, Agra is also notable for Agra Fort, often known as the Red Fort of Agra. Within its 2.5-kilometer-long enclosure walls, this impressively large red sandstone structure is another architectural masterpiece built under the Mughal dynasty.

Jantar Mantar

Located in Jaipur, the Jantar Mantar was built in the early 18th century as an astronomical observation site. It includes a set of approximately 20 major stationary instruments, which are designed for observing astronomical positions. The innovative architecture of the place draws many tourists to the site every year.

Qutub Minar Complex

The 72.5 metre-high Qutub Minar was built in the early 13th century. The medieval complex also includes several other structures such as the Alai-Darwaza Gate and the oldest mosque in northern India- the Quwwatu'l-Islam mosque.

