World, especially the Global South, perceives India as 'credible' development partner, says S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the world, especially the Global South, perceives India as a development partner – as a credible, effective development partner with delivery on the ground.
Addressing a press conference to mark nine years of Modi government, he said, “…A large part of the world sees us as a development partner, not just as a development partner but a development partner who lives up to what PM enunciated…Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator…”
The external affairs minister also said that India is making significant economic impact that has been recognised globally.
On situation along the Northern border and India’s opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, he said India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives.
Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism.
The minister also highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country’s ties with key countries.
Jaishankar said there is a very conscious drive for technology upgrade which is opening opportunities for the youth.
“In terms of global technological capabilities, there are more collaborations globally,” he said.
With inputs from agencies
Who is Bimal Patel, the man who designed the new Parliament building?
PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building with much pomp. The building is courtesy of noted architect Bimal Hasmukh Patel from Ahmedabad. The 61-year-old has come to be known as the ‘PM’s architect’ as he is also the brains behind the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Kashi Vishwanath projects
New Chapter in India's History: The grand inauguration of Parliament building
India witnessed a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. After installing the sengol, Modi said, 'This is not just a building. It is the reflection of the wishes and dreams of 140 crore Indians'
New Members, New Currency: What will foreign ministers discuss at BRICS meet?
The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are in Cape Town for the BRICS meet. The talks will see the leaders discuss the inclusion of new countries as well as the prospect of a new common currency. These discussions will set the tone for the 15th BRICS summit in August