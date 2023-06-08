World, especially the Global South, perceives India as 'credible' development partner, says S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the world, especially the Global South, perceives India as a development partner – as a credible, effective development partner with delivery on the ground.

Addressing a press conference to mark nine years of Modi government, he said, “…A large part of the world sees us as a development partner, not just as a development partner but a development partner who lives up to what PM enunciated…Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator…”

The external affairs minister also said that India is making significant economic impact that has been recognised globally.

On situation along the Northern border and India’s opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, he said India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives.

Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism.

The minister also highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country’s ties with key countries.

Jaishankar said there is a very conscious drive for technology upgrade which is opening opportunities for the youth.

“In terms of global technological capabilities, there are more collaborations globally,” he said.

