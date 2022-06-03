World Bicycle Day 2022: PM Modi shares image of Mahatma Gandhi riding cycle

Every year on 3 June, World Bicycle Day is celebrated to create awareness about the economic and environmental benefits of cycling. PM Modi shared a black and white image of the ‘Father of the Nation’ riding a bicycle to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Bicycle Day today, 3 June, by urging people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi shared a black and white image of the ‘Father of the Nation’ riding a bicycle.

“It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle,” PM Modi tweeted. He also wrote an acronym for ‘life’ - Lifestyle for Environment.

Check his post here:

Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

Since being posted, PM Modi’s tweet has collected over 21,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets. Many users on social media loved the idea of promoting a simple and healthy mode of transportation. Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide ‘Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally’. The rally began from New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. In the cycle rally, Thakur, along with 750 young cyclists, covered a distance of 7.5 km.

Early morning today I was joined by over 750 enthusiasts as we kicked off #Cycling4India from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi. • Nationwide #FitIndiaFreedomRider Cycle Rally on #WorldBicycleDay 🚲 | @FitIndiaOff | pic.twitter.com/2mVx6pwFbG — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 3, 2022

Apart from Thakur, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, MoS for culture and external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya, and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, and Ramesh Bidhuri were present at the event.

This World Bicycle Day, several rallies across India have been organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. These rallies have been as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrates 75th years of the nation's independence.

Every year on 3 June, World Bicycle Day is celebrated to create awareness about the economic and environmental benefits of cycling. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared the celebration of World Bicycle Day to promote this healthy and enviromentally-friendly mode of transport. The global body also asked people to include cycling more in their daily life.