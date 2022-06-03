WATCH: On World Bicycle Day 2022, Anurag Thakur launches nationwide cycle rallies programme in Delhi

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur along with 750 young cyclists, covered 7.5 km distance during the cycle rally that started from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi

On World Bicycle Day 2022, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Friday launched a nationwide programme of cycle rallies from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.

Anurag Thakur, along with 750 young cyclists, covered 7.5 km distance during the cycle rally that was started from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

"Today on World Bicycle Day we want to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to everyone. Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement and Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution level," Thakur said.

Apart from Delhi, cycle rallies will be held in 35 states and Union Territories and at 75 iconic places across the country on June 3, 2022, which is being celebrated as World Bicycle Day.

More than 9.68 lakh kilometer distance will be covered by 1.29 lakh young cyclists through the proposed bicycle rallies organised today on World Bicycle Day 2022.

The programme in the national capital was attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya, MoS for culture and external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Bidhuri.

"I also ride a bicycle whenever I get a chance. Cycling is necessary for Fit India and health," Rijiju said.

The aim of cycle rallies organised in the country is to encourage and motivate people to adopt cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness and keep them immune to health disorders including obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases.

The cycle rallies across India on the World Bicycle Day has been organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75.

World Bicycle Day

Every year on 3 June, World Bicycle Day is observed with an aim to make people more active through simple activities, including cycling. The World Health Organization (WHO) also emphasizes that cycling proves to be an effective way to achieve recommended activity levels.

The day was first marked on 3 June, 2018, when the United Nations first adopted a resolution during the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City in April. More than 193 member states adopted the declaration which encouraged them to inculcate bicycles in regional, international, and sub-national development policies as well as programmes.

The UNGA also acknowledged the versatility and longevity of the bicycle which has served as a sustainable means of transportation for two centuries. The day is also marked for strengthening education, preventing diseases, including physical exercise, promoting tolerance, and facilitating social inclusion through cycling.

