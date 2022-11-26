Woman who visited Aftab's flat after murder is a doctor he met on dating app Bumble

New Delhi: Delhi Police have revealed that the woman Aaftab Amin Poonawala invited while keeping pieces of Shraddha Walkar’s body in his refrigerator is a doctor by profession. The same platform where he first met Shraddha, the mobile dating app ‘Bumble’, is also how he met this woman.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman is a psychologist, and has been contacted by the Delhi Police.

The dating app ‘Bumble’ was contacted by the police in relation to the investigation because Aaftab is said to have met several women there.

Meanwhile, a narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala is likely to be conducted on 28 November, according to ANI.

Also Read: Narcoanalysis test for Aftab Poonawala: What is it and how can it help in Shraddha Walkar’s murder case?

The Delhi Police had earlier informed that the DNA test report of the victim’s body has not been received by the police.

“DNA test report (of victim’s body parts) has not been received by the police”, said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police confirmed that the polygraph test of Aaftab could not be conducted.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order) Delhi Police, said, “Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today”.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.