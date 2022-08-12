The woman’s brother, who was a soldier in the Indian Army, had laid down his life during a gunfight in 2017. She now celebrates Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhi to his statue

Thursday, 11 August, marked the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, an occasion that celebrates the bond shared by brothers and sisters. However, for the sisters of those soldiers who made supreme sacrifice at the line of duty, the occasion is often bittersweet.

An emotional post that is doing the rounds on social media highlights this bond of a sister and a brother who was killed in action in Kashmir.

The LinkedIn post shared by Vedant Birla, shows how the sister of soldier Ganpat Ram Kadwasra from Jodhpur’s Khudiyala village celebrates Raksha Bandhan.

Kadwasra died during cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector on 24 September, 2017. He was from the 20 Jat Regiment of the Indian Army.

Birla shared the picture of Kadwasra’s sister tying the Rakhi to the statue of her brother. The statue was made to honour Kadwasra’s supreme sacrifice at the border. Sharing the heartbreaking picture on LinkedIn, Biral mentioned in the caption, “This is what makes India Incredible. A moment of sorrow and pride. Sorrow of losing a brother and pride that he made supreme sacrifice for the nation.”

Birla added that she must be going through 'emotional unrest' as on occasions like Raksha Bandhan, she is unable to tie Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. "Hence she ties it on his statue. Shaheed Ganpat Ram Kadwasra is from village Khudiyala, Osian, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was from the Jat Regiment," he mentioned.

Since being shared Thursday, the post has received more than 6,900 likes. LinkedIn users also posted several comments and hailed the sacrifice of the soldier. One of the users described it as a “Highly emotional moment for a sister.” Another user commented, “Such images bring tears to my eyes.”

