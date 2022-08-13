The e-rickshaw driver has filed a case in Noida Phase-2 police station and police have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint. The woman has been arrested

Noida: A woman thrashed an e-rikshaw driver after his vehicle accidentally touched her. It was a small accident and the woman did not suffer any serious injury.

However, the woman responded aggressively and started slapping the diver in public. The incident took place in Noida.

She slapped the driver 17 times within 90 seconds. The woman allegedly seized the mobile phone and also took some money from the driver.

This incident went viral on social media. Many users condemned the woman's reaction.

One of the users drew a parallel with the Shrikant Tiyagi incident that happened in Noida a few days back.

The e-rickshaw driver has filed a case in Noida Phase-2 police station. Police have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint.

The woman has been arrested from Sector 110, Noida; the action have been taken under CrPC section 151, 107 and 116.

