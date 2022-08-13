Woman thrashes e-rikshaw driver in Noida; slaps him 17 times in 90 seconds
The e-rickshaw driver has filed a case in Noida Phase-2 police station and police have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint. The woman has been arrested
Noida: A woman thrashed an e-rikshaw driver after his vehicle accidentally touched her. It was a small accident and the woman did not suffer any serious injury.
However, the woman responded aggressively and started slapping the diver in public. The incident took place in Noida.
She slapped the driver 17 times within 90 seconds. The woman allegedly seized the mobile phone and also took some money from the driver.
This incident went viral on social media. Many users condemned the woman's reaction.
One of the users drew a parallel with the Shrikant Tiyagi incident that happened in Noida a few days back.
श्रीकांत त्यागी ने बदतमीजी की तो ऊपर से नीचे तक मानो पूरा सिस्टम हिल गया हो, लेकिन ऐसी घटनाओं पर सब मौन रहेंगे। क्या मान लिया जाए, स्त्री है कुछ भी कर सकती है?#ShrikantTyagi pic.twitter.com/4dJhVBTpZA
— Nitin Parashar (@Nitinparashar__) August 13, 2022
The e-rickshaw driver has filed a case in Noida Phase-2 police station. Police have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint.
The woman has been arrested from Sector 110, Noida; the action have been taken under CrPC section 151, 107 and 116.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Man carries mother's body on motorcycle due to unavailability of hearse at govt hospital in MP
A video of the man riding the two-wheeler with the 60-year-old woman's body placed on a wooden plank surfaced on social media
Roger Federer keeps his promise with young player, surprises fan in Zurich
A young tennis player Zizou had asked Roger Federer five years ago if he would continue playing till he goes pro. This week, a video shows how the young player was surprised by the Swiss tennis star.
Weather reporter reacts as he discovers TV with touch screen technology
American weather reporter Greg Dutra was in for a pleasant surprise when he realised his weather map could zoom in, zoom out and even tilt with his touch. Twitter users have also shared their reaction