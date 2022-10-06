Woman sprayed with inflammable substance at Durga Puja pandal in MP's Jabalpur, Hindu organizations protest

Jabalpur: A protest erupted in the Kotwali police station after a group of men allegedly sprayed some inflammable substance on a woman at the Durga pandal in the Kotwali area.

According to the angry protestors, the accused belonged to a different religion and had attacked a Hindu Woman for a reason. As soon as the news of this incident spread, officials of Hindu organizations and BJP leaders reached the Kotwali police station.

Incident from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh ⚡Musx।im boys attacked Hindu women with acid on the day of Navami, anger in Kotwali. Muxs।im Jihad¡s in police custody.‌‌

+ pic.twitter.com/yo1ed6mq1i — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) October 5, 2022

Protestors demanded the arrest of the attackers and alleged the police of beating a youth who demanded action against the accused, ETV Bharat reported.

The incident took place around midnight when the victim went to visit the Durga Puja pandal. Suddenly, some youths sprayed a chemical on her. On hearing her screams for help, the onlookers immediately caught hold of three persons and handed them over to the police,” City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Prabhat Shukla said.

“The remaining persons were arrested following the interrogation of these three persons. So a total of 10 persons have been held so far in connection with the case,” Shukla said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault on woman) and 324 (causing hurt) based on the woman’s complaint, PTI reported

“The medical examination report is awaited and if traces of acid are found in the substance, then relevant sections of IPC will be added,” Shukla said, adding that further investigation is underway.

According to a report by ETV Bharat, the police said that youths caught in the case are habitual criminals, they often carry out incidents like pocket killing, at the moment it is not known who is the real attacker and what was the motive behind this incident. The investigation is going on in the case, other absconding accused will also be arrested soon.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.