Having tea and samosas is a common habit of many Indians for snack time and people love to relish them at any time, especially during mornings and evenings. While these are quite affordable and tasty options, one can easily munch on a plate of samosas and a cup of tea for hardly Rs 30-40. But how would you feel if you are asked to pay Rs 500 for the same? Yes, this is no joke. This was actually the case at the Mumbai airport where a woman had to pay Rs 490 for just a cup of tea, two pieces of samosas, and a water bottle. She also shared the bill for her purchase and no wonder, it has been going viral.

Shared by a journalist named Farah Khan, the food bill shared on Twitter has grabbed the attention of many and left people with a lot of questions. As seen in the photo, the woman had to pay Rs 160 for a cup of ginger tea, Rs 260 for two samosas, and Rs 70 for a 500ml water bottle. Besides, the bill also had other taxes added to the amount which totalled Rs 490.

Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 Rs at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain. #Vikas pic.twitter.com/aaEkAD9pmb — Farah khan (@farah17khan) December 28, 2022



Sharing the photos of her purchase and the bill, the Twitter user while taking a jibe at the central government wrote, “Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 Rs at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gaye hain.”

On the other hand, as soon as the post was uploaded, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some tried explaining the reason behind such price differences, some also shared their own stories in comments.

“A few days ago I was coming to Kolkata from Bangalore airport, at Bangalore airport, I asked the rate of samosas, and he told me the price of two pieces was ₹250. After that I did not ask anything else, I immediately left from there,” a user wrote, while another person commented, “So many comments here to defend the price. Be realistic, when in need people can’t get out of airports to buy food at cheaper places. By anyway, the price is really very high for this.”

This is FYI to read & understand the reason why there is a diff in price on airport in comparison to outer area. Also this price diff was always the same be it’s a Modi Govt or UPA govt… This is a shame that in the name of Journalist we have people who run their own agenda. pic.twitter.com/cOi2rHZVFi — Tanmay Shankar(तन्मय शंकर)🇮🇳 (@Shanktan) December 28, 2022

Behan ticket khareed li toh khaane pe bhi kharch kr lo😁😁😁 — Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) December 28, 2022

Travel by a bullock cart Airport prices are always 15-18% higher,Rents there are expensive. It is not a raaste ka thela wala where you get 8rs mein samosa chai. If you can afford a flight ticket am sure you can afford this. Btw I had 495 Rs Sandwhich at Mumbai airport prior BJP. — Meghna (@Meghna_venture) December 28, 2022

If U stay in Taj Hotel room rent is 25000+ .If u conduct conference there it’s charged heavily but Meeting at Ram Leela Maidan it’s free .it’s Ur choice to go to Taj or Ram Leela .Don’t try to create narratives .We too can create counter narrative .PL understand this — U Ravindra Padiyar (@padiyar_u) December 29, 2022

Airport charges have always been exorbitant. Unsure how you have not noticed it this far. Samosa cost 200+ even at regular multiplexes.

I popcorn at PVR cost 350+ Maybe this is the first time you bought something at the airport. Next time, plan better — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) December 29, 2022



So far, her post has grabbed millions of views and amassed thousands of likes.

