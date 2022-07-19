Woman orders cake with ‘bring Rs 500 change' instruction, here's what she actually got
A woman recently placed an ordered for a cake through food delivery app Zomato. However, she was left shocked when it was delivered to her doorstep.
Vaishnavi Mondkar was stunned when she opened the box. She had earlier given the app the instruction that the delivery person must bring change for Rs 500. However, the message was actually written on the icing.
Sharing her plight on Facebook, Mondkar posted an image of the cake that was delivered to her with the hilarious message. “Delivery instructions mein likha tha Bring 500/- change toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja,” was the caption of Mondkar’s post. The caption roughly translates to ‘had written bring Rs 500 change in the delivery instructions, but they instead wrote it on the cake’.
Check her post here:
The photo of the cake with its unique message has gone viral and has also left users in splits. Since being shared on 17 July, the post has collected more than 260 likes and over 250 shares.
The post has also led to numerous comments. One user humorously said "Happy birthday, bring 500 change” while another said “this is why I heavily rely on Gpay”. Another person found it to be cute while someone else wrote that “delivery instructions tha, laga diya”.
A similar incident happened in May this year, when a man ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur and was left speechless after it was delivered to him.
Kapil Wasnik shared the post on Twitter saying he had ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in the city via Swiggy. He also wrote in his order details to “please mention if the cake contains egg.” When the cake was delivered to him, he was surprised to see the icing spelling out the message “contain egg” in bold letters.
Check his post here:
https://twitter.com/kapildwasnik/status/1527621416291471360?s=20&t=Z8mIUKDeamYWdyCeO7JZMw
Did such an incident ever happen to you? Share your story with us.
