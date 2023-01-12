Woman murdered, buried illegally in Delhi graveyard; three arrested

New Delhi: In yet another gruesome incident, the caretaker of a graveyard in India’s capital colluded with three others to bury a 54-year-old woman’s body after she asked them to pay back the money they owed.

The incident took place in New Delhi’s Nangloi area. The woman was a resident of Avantika Enclave in Mangolpuri. She was reported missing since January 2.

According to Delhi Police, the victim used to give small loans to hawkers in the western part of the city on a day-basis and had also loaned some money to the men who killed her.

During the initial investigation, the Delhi Police officials found the woman’s mobile phone switched off and struggled to find her whereabouts.

A case was later registered on January 7 under Section 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Soon police found that two of the people who had last called the woman on her mobile were at the same location as she was, and based on the finding, a person named Mobin was apprehended.

At his instance, cops detained another suspect named Naveen, who joined the investigation on Wednesday evening, and at length confessed his involvement in the killing.

Naveen revealed that he and Mobin knew the woman for the last four-five years. He claimed that the woman was killed by a third person, named Rehan, on the afternoon of January 2 in New Delhi’s Mangeram Park area in Mobin’s room.

At night, the three of them — Mobin, Naveen and Rehan — took the victim’s body to Nangloi graveyard and buried it there with the connivance of the cemetery caretaker, the DCP said.

After the confession, police arrested all three and also seized the auto used in the murder.

Police have exhumed the body of the victim and sent it for post mortem to see if the woman was sexually assaulted too before being killed, Singh said.

According to police, Mobin drives an auto, while Naveen is a tailor and Rehan is a barber. Police have also identified the fourth accused in the case, the caretaker of the graveyard, as Sayyad Ali.

Ali allowed the three men to bury the body in the graveyard in secret and was paid Rs 5,000 by them.

(With inputs from PTI)

