Woman in Mumbai has 'terrible experience' travelling with Uber, claims she sustained injuries due to driver's negligence

In the latest incident of grievance against popular taxi-service provider Uber, a customer in Mumbai took to Twitter on Friday to lodge a complaint about negligence by an Uber driver during her ride on 4 September.

Priyanka Singh, a resident of Mumbai, tweeted a statement to bring the incident to the attention of the company, Mumbai Police, and the National Commission for Women. Singh alleged that she had the "most worst and terrible" experience, travelling with Uber.

Singh claims that on her ride from Aarey Colony in Goregaon to Borivali, the driver Sushant insisted on ending the trip on a secluded and dark road just on the outskirts of Aarey Colony. Due to the dark, Singh says, she stumbled over a pothole and was badly injured in her foot. "He insister he needed to go to Andheri, and going towards Borivali would actually be going on the opposite route," the statement said. She said passersby took her to the hospital, where a torn ligament was diagnosed by the hospital staff.

Singh also said that her Uber account showed that she had paid in cash when it was not the case. Later on Friday, Singh tweeted her thanks to the Mumbai Police for "handling the matter with emergency".

In July, Mid-Day had reported that a 35-year-old woman died after her cab had crashed into a garbage truck in Bhandup. In a separate incident, a journalist from Mumbai has alleged that she was "racially abused" and attacked by a woman co-passenger in a shared Uber cab at Lower Parel.