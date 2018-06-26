Football world cup 2018

Mumbai journalist accuses woman co-passenger in Uber cab of physical assault and racial abuse, files police complaint

India Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 08:09:15 IST

Mumbai: A journalist from Mumbai has alleged that she was "racially abused" and attacked by a woman co-passenger in a shared Uber cab at Lower Parel, according to tweets posted by her.

In a series of tweets and a Facebook post, the journalist said the other woman was complaining about being dropped last despite 'paying the most' for the Uber ride.

The journalist said when she tried to reason with the woman, the latter abused her "racially" over her looks and physically assaulted her in the car. The journalist said the woman pulled her hair and scratched her face.

The victim then approached NM Joshi Marg police station and lodged a complaint against the woman. Police have registered a non-cognisable offence and further investigation is underway, a senior police official said.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 08:09 AM

