Woman forest official calmly rescues snake in Kerala; leaves internet users awed

The video was first shared by independent journalist Jisha Surya and was later re-shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen

FP Trending February 07, 2022 16:00:55 IST
Rescuing a snake and transporting it back is one of the toughest tasks imaginable. There have been several cases where a person has been slammed by social media users for being careless with precautions while handling the deadly reptile.

However, a woman official from the forest department in Kerala has been winning plaudits online after a video surfaced of her rescuing a snake went viral online. The video was shot in a forest near Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The clip features the forest official, identified as Roshini G S, calmly rescuing the deadly reptile and transporting it in a safe manner.

The 45-second clip sees Roshini holding the reptile by its tail and taking it near the wall of nearby building. She then uses a tool to herd the snake towards a bag kept on the ground. As the snake slithers into the bag, the forest official nudges it along, using the tool. She then ties the bag up and calmly exits the location.

Watch the clip here:

The video was first shared by independent journalist Jisha Surya on 2 February. It was later re-shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen. The clip has been viewed over 45,000 times till date.

The video left social media users awestruck. Many praised Roshini for handling the situation in a composed manner.

Several people were appreciative of the forest official’s bravery in handling the snake.

Others commented that while the incident was commendable, more precautionary measures, such as PPEs of some kind, should be given to people involved in rescuing a snake.

Recently, a snake catcher from Kerala, Vava Suresh, was bitten by a cobra he went to rescue. The snake catcher was hospitalised and has been discharged today, 7 February, as per local media reports.

As for Roshini G S, the forest official has been Beat Forest officer since 2017, according to a report in Indian Express. She is also a part of the Rapid Response Team at Paruthipalli Range Office and underwent training on snake rescue operations in 2019.

 

 

Updated Date: February 07, 2022 16:00:55 IST

