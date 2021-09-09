Snake found hiding in scooter, rescued with water container; watch hair-rising video here

The snake, identified as a cobra by some social media users, was captured raising its hood from inside the scooter as a woman can be heard screaming in the background

A chilling video of a snake being rescued from inside a scooter is currently going viral. The novel rescue method has triggered fear and panic among social media users after this video got posted online.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda, this 2.07-minute clip comes with a warning to never rescue a snake in such a dangerous manner. “Such guests during rains are common… But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this,” Nanda tweeted.

But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this😟 pic.twitter.com/zS4h5tDBe8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2021

In the video, the snake, identified as a cobra by some social media users, was captured raising its hood from inside the scooter as a woman can be heard screaming in the background while others filmed the hair-raising scene on their mobile phones. After a few minutes, a man uses a large water container to capture the snake. But that process was also dangerous. Initially, the man uses a hook to catch the reptile but fails so he shifts to a large plastic water container.

It is unclear as to when and where this incident has taken place. As per the licence plate on the vehicle, it read ‘TS’. It is the code allotted to the state of Telangana.

So far, this video has garnered over 17, 000 views and has also grabbed several reactions from viewers. There were many who criticised the man who handled the rescue process dangerously while others hailed him for his effort. However, one Twitter user identified the man as an expert and informed that he is a trained professional in this field. The user also stated that the man has rescued thousands of snakes in a similar manner earlier and this current video is a year old.