Woman creates Instagram account to find her childhood friend; here's what happened next

We all have experienced losing touch with a childhood friend whom we were once very close to, and we all desire to reconnect with them again. Neha, an Instagram user, had the same wish and went on to do something remarkable to make it happen. Neha created an Instagram profile with the handle name @finding_lakshita and began her search for her long-lost friend from their LKG days, Lakshita. In her profile bio, Neha provided some information about her friend, mentioning her age as 21 and her brother named Kunal. She started messaging people on Instagram who shared the same name as her friend, putting in a lot of effort and dedication.

Eventually, her hard work paid off, and she successfully found and reconnected with Lakshita. Neha then updated the bio of @finding_lakshita, proudly announcing the success of her mission to find her friend.

Neha recently shared a video on her personal profile, documenting the entire incident and expressing her joy at finally locating Lakshita after almost 18 years. Lakshita, too, shared about their reunion on her Instagram story, even sharing a screenshot of her conversation with Neha.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Neha wrote, “Finalllyyyyy!!! I found you. Well….finding you wasn’t easy but I did it anyways HAHA! Getting it touch with you almost after 18 years feels unreal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha (@heyyneha)

The video, which was uploaded on 21 May, gained immense popularity and has now gone viral. So far, the clip has garnered over 7.4 million views, and the view count continues to rise rapidly. Furthermore, the post has generated numerous reactions from viewers.

Some users commented that they weren’t lucky enough to find their childhood friends. An account wrote, “Bro..i have been trying, searching all social media with their names and texting to know whether it’s them or not … didn’t find them yet.” Some people expressed that they were also eager to reconnect with their closest friend from LKG.

Another account said, “You are soo lucky. Hope so esa miracle mere sath ho jae, mere bestfriend mil jae.” (You are so lucky. I hope that such a miracle happens to me too. I wish I find my best friend.)

