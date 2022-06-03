India

Woman alleges sexual assault on Delhi Metro, says incident has shaken her belief

Even as she ran to a nearby police officer, the officer alleged that he can do nothing and asked her to go to the other police officers and file a complaint.

FP Staff June 03, 2022 09:50:01 IST
Woman alleges sexual assault on Delhi Metro, says incident has shaken her belief

Representative Image: ANI

A Twitter user on Thursday claimed that she faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station in Delhi. She detailed the incident in a long Twitter thread about how the man under the guise of asking her for directions, exposed himself to her on the station platform.

Taking note of the incident, the Delhi Metro rail corporation asked her to provide the exact time of the incident. "In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest Metro staff or contact Customer Care centre at the Station," the tweet read.

 

Updated Date: June 03, 2022 09:50:01 IST

