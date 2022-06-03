Woman alleges sexual assault on Delhi Metro, says incident has shaken her belief

Even as she ran to a nearby police officer, the officer alleged that he can do nothing and asked her to go to the other police officers and file a complaint.

A Twitter user on Thursday claimed that she faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station in Delhi. She detailed the incident in a long Twitter thread about how the man under the guise of asking her for directions, exposed himself to her on the station platform.

The man had asked for my help w an address during the metro ride. I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address. Believing dat he needed help.. (2/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

...I recognised him too. The entire incident was captured on the camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said dat I shouldve created a scene & tht theres nothing...(5/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

Taking note of the incident, the Delhi Metro rail corporation asked her to provide the exact time of the incident. "In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest Metro staff or contact Customer Care centre at the Station," the tweet read.

They can also call, DMRC helpline no. 155370 or CISF helpline no. 155655 so that immediate help can be provided. (2/2) — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 3, 2022

