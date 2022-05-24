With our mutual cooperation, free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific Region getting encouraged: PM Modi at Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Quad has made a significant place for itself before the world in a short span of time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the United States, Australia, and Japan Tuesday addressed the fourth Quad Leader's Summit. Speaking at the second in-person summit of Quad in Japan, PM Modi said that the Indian government is committed to working with the other members of the group.

"My government is committed to working with your countries... At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us," PM Modi told the leaders at the summit.

The Prime Minister further said that Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in a "short span of time". "Today, Quad’s scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers," he said.

At the Quad summit, PM Modi said, despite the adverse situation of COVID-19, the Quad members have increased their coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and other areas. "It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister address.

Prime Minister began his address by congratulating his newly elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and extend his best wishes for winning the elections. "Your (Australian PM Anthony Albanese) presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it," PM Modi said.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo.

The Quad summit is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Besides PM Modi, the Quad summit was also attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

