With LCH Rudra, HELINA completes made-in-India destruction package for China

New Delhi: The Indian Army has decided that it will deploy the anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) HELINA at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

This made-in-India missile, that was produced at part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Indian government, operates on the concept of ‘fire and forget’. That is, once it locks on to its target, destruction is certain.

Last year, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted two successful tests of the HELINA missile within a period of 24 hours. The HELINA missile was tested by launching it from the newly-acquired Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). The HELINA missile was tested at a higher altitude and range.

During the test, the HELINA missile hit the target with great accuracy. The Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) technology installed in this missile helps to boost its accuracy. The IIR gets activated as soon as the missile is launched. It is one of the best and most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

The Indian Army also conducted a successful trial of the HELINA missile at the Pokhran testing range in Rajasthan in April 2022.

The HELINA missile was also successfully tested by the Indian armed forces in the year 2021. Preparations are underway to deploy this missile on LCH Rudra helicopters of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF). It can also be deployed on LCH Prachand, which is currently undergoing trials.

In combination with the LCH Rudra, the HELINA missile can be deadly and is expected to seriously boost the anti-tank capabilities of the Indian military.

The HELINA missile is also called Dhruvastra. Earlier it was known as the Nag Missile.

The HELINA or Dhruvastra missile made in India travels at a speed of 230 meters per second or 828 kilometers per hour.

The enemy tank will not get a chance to avoid any missile coming at this speed. This speed is such that in the blink of an eye it can destroy the heaviest tank of the enemy.

HELINA ie Dhruvastra is a third generation ‘fire and forget’ anti-tank missile (ATGM) system. It is capable of operating in all weather conditions. Its weight is about 45 kg.

It is 6 feet one inch in length. Its diameter is 7.9 inches. With an 8 kg warhead, it is one of the most dangerous anti-tank missiles in the world.

What targets will HELINA missile hit?

The HELINA missile will be primarily deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

Let us take a look at the kinds of target it will have to engage in the freezing battlefields up in the icy heights of the mighty Himalayas.

Tanks: The PLA of China has deployed light tanks suitable for high-altitude operations on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Type 15 ‘Black Panther’ light tank of the PLA, which is also known as ZTQ-15, is a third-generation light tank that was copied from Soviet and Russian tanks by the Chinese. This tank made its first appearance in Ladakh.

The combination of the LCH Rudra with the HELINA missile has the most potential to seriously boost the firepower for the Indian Army. Each LCH Rudra can carry a maximum of 8 HELINA ATGMs and can hit enemy tanks at a range of 10km.

On the high-altitude plateaus of Ladakh and Tibet, this may prove to be fatal for the ZTQ-15 light tanks of the Chinese PLA.

The HELINA missile has the ability to penetrate armour as thick as 800mm. This will enable it to penetrate and destroy the armour of the light and medium weight Chinese tanks at the LAC with ease.

The comparatively narrow roads up in the mountains is a difficult terrain for tanks to operate in. In case China decides to send in its PLA armoured forces spearheaded by tanks into the Indian side of the LAC, they will have to come up against the fearsome firepower of the Helina missile.

On the narrow mountain roads, a successful hit on the leading tank of an invading coloumn will force the rest of the vehicles to also come to a grinding halt, thus making them vulnerable to further ATGM hits.

Bunkers: China has carried out a massive infrastructure build-up on its side of the LAC as the PLA attempts to strenghten its positions on the disputed border with India. This includes a huge number of fortified bunkers all along the LAC.

In case of a future armed conflict between the Indian Army and the PLA, the HELINA missile will enable Indian soldiers to take out enemy bunkers during assaults on Chinese positions.

