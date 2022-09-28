With last date of nominations on 30 Sep, KC Venugopal says ‘no drama surrounding Congress chief’s election’

New Delhi: In the run-up to the Congress presidential poll scheduled for next month, and amid the internal rebellion in the Rajasthan unit of the party, senior Kerala Congress leader KC Venugopal has claimed that there is no drama surrounding the election of the Congress chief and there will be more clarity in a day or two.

“There is no drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. Media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election,” KC Venugopal said.

The election to choose the next Congress president will be held next month on 17 October while the counting of votes will be done on 19 October. The polls will be held at all Pradesh Congress Committee offices as well as the party headquarters from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 8 October following which the final list of nominated candidates for the party chief’s post will be made public by 5.00 pm on the evening of 8 October.

The Congress organizational polls this time round has seen many twists and turns. Former diplomat and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is one of the nominees likely to contest for the party president’s post and despite internal rebellion within the Rajasthan unit of the party, CM Ashok Gehlot has not been ruled out for the top spot.

Gehlot is expected to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Wednesday amid speculation over whether he will file his nomination for the post of party president, news agency PTI reported. Gehlot is expected to board a special flight for New Delhi later in the day.

Several names have cropped up for probable presidential candidates including Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race. The name of Gehlot for the top party post is, however, not completely ruled out yet, and he may well file his nomination by 30 September.

