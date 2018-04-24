You are here:
With eye on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yogi Adityanath attempts to reach out to Dalits in Uttar Pradesh

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 13:41:16 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a "chaupal" and dined at a Dalit's house in Pratapgarh on Tuesday night, in an effort to reach out to Dalits ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The chief minister took part in the "chaupal" (village meeting) in Kandhaipur Madhupur village and patiently listened to the problems of locals, saying benefits of various government schemes should reach every eligible individual.

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

Directing officials to take steps for immediate redressal of problems faced by common people, he asked them to earnestly carry out their work as the government will not tolerate any laxity in this regard.

Giving an account of the various works being undertaken by both the Centre and state government, the chief minister interacted with locals to understand the ground reality of schemes under the "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan".

Later, he had dinner at Dayaram Saroj's house sitting cross legged on the ground along with locals.


